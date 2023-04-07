1st Lompoc Community Markets event of the year

The first Lompoc Community Markets event of the year is on Friday, April 7 from 3 to 8 p.m.

Multiple small business Community Markets will take place in Lompoc in the coming few months. The events will be filled with family-oriented activities, entertainment, and vendors, according to officials.

The community markets will take place at the 100 block of South H Street on the following dates:



First Friday Small Business Community Market: Friday, April 7, 3 - 8 p.m.

First Friday Small Business Community Market: Friday, May 5, 3 - 8 p.m.

Juneteenth Small Business Community Market: Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Mexican Independence Small Business Community Market: Saturday, Sept. 16, 3 - 8 p.m.

The 100 block of South H Street will be closed to vehicle traffic to accommodate the events, but North Ocean Avenue and Cypress Avenue will remain open.

The events are sponsored by PCH STREET Salon and Wine Lounge.