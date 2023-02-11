The local organization CommUnify is hosting a "2-1-1 Community Day Celebration" on Saturday in Lompoc.

The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 11 at the Dick DeWees Community Center.

The 2-1-1 Helpline is an informational system to provide people with health and human services, diaster relief, and general information about services and resources available in their area. It is available in multiple languages, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In Santa Barbara County, 2-1-1 is a program of CommUnify, which is a committee appointed by the Board of Supervisors to address the causes and conditions of poverty in the county.

Saturday's event will include information from more than 40 local organizations, free health screenings and vaccines, food trucks, children's activities, and live entertainment.

Several community leaders are also scheduled to speak during the event, including Rep. Salud Carbajal, Supervisor Joan Hartmann, and Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne.

Click here for more information.