SLO County project will install electric vehicle chargers

In San Luis Obispo County, money is coming for electric vehicle charging stations.

Approximately $2.3 million dollars is slated for the county as part of the regional launch of the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project. It will fund an estimated 235 new chargers.

The announcement came on July 6 from the SLO County Air Pollution Control District.

"Our agency has been working hard for several years to help meet the rapidly increasing demand for EV charging stations," said Gary Willey, Executive Director of the Air Pollution Control District.

The project is an effort to speed the installations of charging stations throughout the country. Money for the project comes from the California Energy Commission's funds combined with local funds.

California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project is a first-come, first-serve program that offers rebates for the purchase and installation of the charging stations. Interested parties can register for a virtual workshop on July 15 will offer guidance on the application process and requirements.

The project's launch date is July 27.