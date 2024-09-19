2 arrested after Lompoc shootings

Two men were arrested after a couple of shootings in Lompoc on Sunday.

The first shooting was reported at 5:25 p.m. in the 1100 block of W. Ocean Ave. The second shooting was reported at 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of W. College Ave.

According to the Lompoc Police Department, investigators identified Victor Leon Simmons, 35, as being involved in both shootings and he was arrested on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

Roderick Richardson, 29, was also arrested in connection with the two shootings after detectives served a search warrant at his home. Police say investigators found a short-barreled .223 caliber AR-15 ghost gun with a loaded high-capacity magazine as well as other magazines and ammunition in other calibers. Richardson faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and illegal possession of an assault weapon.

Lompoc Police Department Victor Simmons, Roderick Richardson

Police say a 33-year-old woman was injured in the Ocean Ave. shooting and taken to a local hospital.

The investigation into the shootings is ongoing and investigators ask anyone with further information to call the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.

