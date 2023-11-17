2 Cal Poly students arrested for possessing weapons, ammunition on campus

Two Cal Poly students were arrested last weekend for multiple weapons violations, the university announced in a crime notice Thursday evening.

Charles Hojaboom and Brandon Pham were arrested on Saturday, Nov. 11 for possessing a concealed loaded pistol, a shotgun and various weapons and ammunition.

Police located other weapons when they searched the students' residential assignment. The notice does not specify what those various other weapons were.

The university announced the arrests in a Clery Act notification emailed to students and staff. The Jeanne Clery Act requires universities to notify the campus community when a crime occurs and a timely warning needs to be issued.

Both students have been released from custody on bail. The university said in the notice that a referral of additional weapons violated has also been made.

The two students have been barred from campus. The university said if you see them on or around campus to call 911 or Cal Poly police at (805) 756-2281.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional updates.