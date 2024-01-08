2 Cal Poly students plead not guilty to weapons charges

Two Cal Poly students have pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges related to the possession of weapons while on campus.

The seven charges against Brandon Pham and Charles Hojaboom include discharging a firearm in a negligent manner, possession of a loaded firearm on a college or university and bringing a knife to Cal Poly grounds.

Cal Poly said officers responded to reports of gunshots and found Hojaboom and Pham along Poly Canyon Road on Nov. 11, 2023.

“Officers found Hojaboom and Pham in possession of a shotgun and a loaded, concealed pistol,” Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier previously told KSBY in a statement. “The two were arrested. Shortly after, officers searched their on-campus residences and found additional weapons.”

A Clery Notification was sent to the campus community on Nov. 16, 2023, once the university learned that both students got bailed out of jail

Hojaboom, 19, was taken back into custody during a previous court appearance and remains at San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Pham is out of custody and is required to stay away from the Cal Poly campus due to a court order.

Both men are due back in court Jan. 18.