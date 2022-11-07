2 children killed in suspected DUI crash in Santa Maria

Two children injured in a suspected DUI crash in Santa Maria Sunday night have died, according to Santa Maria Police.

The department issued the update Monday morning, saying two of the three children, ages 2 and 10, ejected during the crash had died from their injuries.

The crash happened at the intersection of Alvin Avenue and Blosser Road around 8 p.m.

Police say a vehicle driven by Hector Romero Escobar, 30, of Santa Maria, hit another vehicle, injuring the family of five inside.

An update on the conditions of the parents and other child was not provided by authorities Monday morning.

Escobar was reportedly booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder: non-negligent manslaughter and felony driving under the influence.

Anyone who has information on the crash or may have witnessed it is asked to contact Santa Maria police at (805) 928-3781 to speak with a traffic officer.