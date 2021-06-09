Watch
2 country music acts announced for Mid-State Fair

Posted at 8:20 AM, Jun 09, 2021
At least two country music artists will be performing at this year’s California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.

The fair on Wednesday announced Big & Rich will play Friday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Little Big Town will perform the following Friday, July 30, also at 7:30 p.m.

Both concerts will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena. Opening acts have yet to be announced.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18, at 10 a.m. at www.midstatefair.com.

Prices for Little Big Town start at $81.50 and $55.50 for Big & Rich.

The fair says with capacity limits reduced this year, tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair kicks off July 21 and goes through Aug. 1.

