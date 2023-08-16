2 fires break out in northern San Luis Obispo County

UPDATE (3:06 p.m.) - The Willow Fire burned four acres and forward progress has been stopped, according to CAL FIRE. The fire is 30 percent contained.

—

ORIGINAL STORY: Fire crews were responding to reports of two fires in northern San Luis Obispo County Wednesday afternoon.

The Cattle Fire was reported around 1:16 p.m. along the 7600 block of Cattle Drive in Santa Margarita.

By 1:35 p.m., CAL FIRE SLO estimated about a quarter-acre had burned. Forward progress had since been stopped and the fire fully contained.

About 30 minutes later, the Willow Fire was reported along the 1400 block of Willow Creek Road and Sleepy Farm Road near Templeton.

By 2:09 p.m., CAL FIRE reported the fire to be one acre in size.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

