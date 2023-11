The cause of two vegetation fires that broke out Monday afternoon along Highway 46 near Cambria is under investigation.

The fires were reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. along the eastbound lanes near North Green Valley Road and about 1.5 miles east of Highway 1

CAL FIRE reports the largest of the two fires burned about nine acres.

Crews were expecting to remain on scene until at least 3:30 p.m.