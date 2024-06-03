Watch Now
2 homes damaged in San Miguel fire

Posted at 1:42 PM, Jun 03, 2024

Two homes were damaged by a fire on Monday in San Miguel.

The fire was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. along the 1100 block of K Street.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene for a report of a suicidal subject who had set his house on fire. That person was detained.

The fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, there are resources available. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, a free and confidential hotline offering 24/7 support.

