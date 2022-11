Two women reportedly suffered major injuries in a rollover crash in Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

It happened at about 10:15 a.m. near the northbound Highway 101 offramp at El Sueno Rd.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, first responders had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate the two women from the wrecked vehicle.

The northbound El Sueno offramp was closed as a result of the crash, but Caltrans reported that it had reopened by noon.