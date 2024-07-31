2 injured in car collision Wednesday morning

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a car collision earlier this morning.

They were joined by the American Medical Response and CHP.

Upon arrival, officials found that a four-door sedan and a Grey SUV collided.

This happened on N. Refugio Rd. and Samantha Dr. in Santa Ynez.

According to officials, the drivers were alone in their vehicles at the time of the collision and had exited their vehicles before crews arrived.

Both sustained moderate injuries and were transported to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital.

This incident prompted a road closure, but that road has since been reopened.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.