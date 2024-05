Two people were taken to the hospital late Thursday night after a crash involving a pickup truck and a Chumash Casino bus.

It happened at about 11:25 p.m. on Highway 154 near Stagecoach Road.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the man who was driving the pickup suffered moderate injuries. A woman on the bus also suffered moderate injuries. The bus was carrying about 20 people in total.

Highway 154 was closed in both directions while first responders cleared the scene.