Two people were injured in a rollover crash late Friday night in Lompoc.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says firefighters responded to the area of Central and Floradale avenues shortly before 10:30 p.m. to reports of the crash.

Fire officials say heavy extrication was required.

One person had major injuries and another had moderate injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

Police have not provided additional details.