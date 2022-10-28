Watch Now
2 killed in head-on crash on Hwy 1 near Gaviota

Posted at 5:23 AM, Oct 28, 2022
Two people were killed and another injured in a fiery, head-on crash near Gaviota early Friday morning.

It happened around 4:10 a.m. on Highway 1, approximately a mile west of Highway 101, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire officials released few details, but said two people were killed and another injured.

Officials have not confirmed whether the highway is open at this time but CHP says there is at least one ramp closure along Highway 101.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

