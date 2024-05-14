2 men facing felony charges following reported theft from Target in Paso Robles

Two Fresno men are now facing felony charges after reported thefts from Target in Paso Robles.

Police say officers responded to reports of the thefts just after 4 p.m. Monday and learned approximately $2,000 worth of merchandise had been stolen.

Police say one of the suspects, identified as Christopher Arreola, 28, had driven off and when officers tried to pull him over, he reportedly rear-ended another vehicle before running off.

The other man, identified as Brennan Visser, 42, was not in the vehicle but had also run away, according to police, who say officers were able to take both men into custody.

Police say officers found a small amount of narcotics, some burglary tools and stolen property inside Arreola’s vehicle. He’s facing felony charges including possessing narcotics and burglary tools, warrants and DUI/drugs.

Visser is facing a charge of grand theft over $950.

Both men remained in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail as of Tuesday morning, according to jail logs.