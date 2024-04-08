2 men shot at Santa Maria park

Two people were hospitalized after being shot at a park in Santa Maria over the weekend.

Santa Maria police say officers responded to reports of the shooting on Sunday just after 1:15 p.m. at Minami Park near Depot Street and Battles Road.

“Officers learned a large, peaceful gathering was taking place at the park before the uninvited suspects arrived,” police said in a press release, adding that the shooter(s) confronted people at the gathering before the shooting took place and then took off.

The two men shot were taken to the hospital. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

No arrests have been announced. Police say the violent crimes unit is handling the investigation and is only releasing limited information at this time.

Anyone with information on this investigation or who may have been at the park or in the area at the time of the shooting is asked to contact Detective Whitney at (805) 928–3781 ext. 1329 or the Communications Center at (805) 928–3781 ext. 2277.

Anonymous tips can be made to the department’s anonymous tipline at (805) 928–3781 ext. 2677(COPS).

