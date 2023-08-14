2 men stabbed in Isla Vista, no arrests made

An investigation is underway in Isla Vista after authorities say two people were stabbed over the weekend.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of the incident around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. Authorities said two men leaving a party were walking on the sidewalk along the 6600 block of Sueno Road when one of the men bumped into another man, who was with three other people.

“A heated confrontation” began and the men reportedly began fighting. It was then that one of the men in the group that had been bumped into pulled out a knife and stabbed the two other men, according to a press release.

The injuries were said to be not life-threatening.

The suspects were reportedly last seen on the 600 block of Pasado Road. A perimeter was set up and a K9 team was deployed to assist with the search and follow a blood trail but no one was found.

Authorities said the victims told investigators they did not know the attackers and beyond that, did not provide information on what had happened.

The investigation was turned over to the sheriff’s criminal investigation bureau.