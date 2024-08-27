2 new businesses to occupy former Burger King location in Atascadero

An empty building in Atascadero will be getting two new tenants.

According to the City of Atascadero, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Jersey Mike’s Subs will open in the former Burger King location at 8304 El Camino Real.

The location in the Food 4 Less shopping center is currently fenced off with work appearing to be underway.

A City spokesperson says they expect tenant improvements to take about six months, adding that the changes are similar to those made by Sonic, which opened in Atascadero earlier this year.

