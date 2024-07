Cal Fire SLO responded to a surf rescue call this morning in Pismo Beach.

The incident happened at around 10 a.m. near the 200 block of Seacliff Dr.

When crews arrived, they found two people had been stranded in the ocean after their kayak overturned.

Rescuers were able to perform the surf rescue quickly.

Both victims were brought out of the water and are expected to be okay.

No injuries were reported.