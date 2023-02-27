2 people rescued from storm drain in Santa Barbara

Two people were rescued from a storm drain near the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara on Monday.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m.

Crews from the Santa Barbara County and Santa Barbara City fire departments responded.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to spread the metal grate of the storm drain to free the man and boy who were stuck inside.

Fire officials say the pair had entered the drain from a downstream location.

Officials say, luckily, the water level at the time of the rescue was low as the rain had subsided.