2 people suffer major injuries in wrong-way crash on Highway 101

Two people suffered major injuries in a head-on, wrong-way crash on Highway 101 in Arroyo Grande early Thursday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.

It happened just before 12:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway just north of Grand Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a Ford Ranger, identified as David Berdahl, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes. The driver of a Jeep Liberty traveling southbound spotted Berdahl's headlights directly ahead of him and tried to swerve out of the way but was unable to avoid a crash.

Berdahl was reportedly trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters. He was taken to Sierra Vista hospital with major injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was able to get out of his vehicle before it caught fire but also reportedly suffered major injuries and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center.

The California Highway Patrol says it's believed alcohol played a factor in this crash.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has further information is asked to contact CHP Officer M. Hendricks at (805) 594-8700.

