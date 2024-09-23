2 people taken to hospital after head-on crash in Orcutt

Two people reportedly suffered major injuries in a crash in the Orcutt area on Monday.

It happened just before noon on Highway 135 at E. Foster Rd.

Two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash with one of the patients requiring extrication, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Both people were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center.

The crash prompted lane closures on Highway 135, but by 1 p.m., the roadway was cleared.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.