2 plead not guilty to stealing, burning of pride flag in Santa Ynez Valley

Two men charged in connection with the theft of two pride flags and burning of one of them in Santa Ynez Valley pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

The charges were filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court last month against Avi Stone Williams, 19, and Joshua Jerome Eligino, 20.

According to the criminal complaint, Williams and Eligino reportedly stole two pride flags, one from a family's personal property, and another from St. Marks in the Valley Episcopal Church in July of 2022.

Both Williams and Eligino were charged with two misdemeanor counts of petty theft and one misdemeanor count of violation of civil rights.

The two were not in court Wednesday. Their attorneys entered the not guilty pleas on their behalf.

The next court date is set for May 15.

