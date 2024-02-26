2 Santa Barbara men arrested following deadly-hit-and-run

Two Santa Barbara men have been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Santa Barbara over the weekend.

Santa Barbara police say Salvador Jimenez, 34, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license. Bail was set at $500,000.

Estefani Nava Guerrero, 26, was reportedly arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony and destruction of evidence. His bail was set at $20,000.

The crash happened Saturday at around 2 a.m. at the intersection of East Cota and Santa Barbara streets where police say officers found the driver of a motorized scooter lying on the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the arrests Saturday evening followed “tireless work” from the department’s detectives and traffic section.

A third person was also reportedly interviewed as part of the investigation. Police say while the person was released, charges could still be requested from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

The case remains under investigation and investigators have not released any other details. Anyone with information that may help police is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Edward Kasper at (805) 897-3719 or ekasper@sbpd.com

The name of the driver killed has not yet been released.

