2 Santa Maria men suspected of Thanksgiving Day shooting

Posted at 4:04 PM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 19:04:55-05

Two men from Santa Maria are facing multiple charges after a shooting on Thanksgiving Day in Santa Barbara.

The shooting reportedly occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Ellwood Ranch Road.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the suspects were seen leaving the area in a vehicle that deputies spotted a short time later on Hollister Avenue.

Sheriff's officials say deputies tried to stop the vehicle but the driver did not stop and led deputies on a short car chase. That pursuit ended when the vehicle reportedly crashed into a sidewalk.

The driver and passenger ran off but were quickly apprehended, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspects have been identified as Alejandro Maldonado, 37, and Edgar Bribiesca-Puga, 31.

Sheriff's officials say a search of their vehicle discovered items stolen from a residence on Ellwood Ranch Road along with a .40 caliber handgun described as a "ghost gun."

The two men were reportedly arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Additionally, Maldonado was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, driver allowing a firearm to be discharged from a vehicle, evading, driving the wrong way while evading, reckless driving, and driving on the wrong side of a divided highway. He is being held without bail for a probation violation.

Bribiesca-Puga was booked on additional charges of shooting at a person from a vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public, felon in possession of ammunition, and possession of an un-serialized firearm. He is reportedly being held on $1 million bail.

