2 Santa Maria robbery suspects now in custody

Two people suspected of committing armed robberies in the City of Santa Maria over the past several months are now in custody, according to Santa Maria police.

Police say the robberies happened Nov. 20, 2024 and Feb. 8, 2025, one at Sunrise Market on the 2800 block of Santa Maria Way and the other at Maguey Liquor on the 400 block of West Main Street.

The suspects were identified by police as Raul Muniz, 34, of King City and Carlos Aguirre, 30 of Santa Maria.

Muniz was taken into custody in King City on May 6, police said, adding that Aguirre’s arrest happened July 3 following further investigation into the crimes.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Det. Whitney at the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 x1329.