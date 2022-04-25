2 Santa Maria schools locked down amid police investigation

El Camino Junior High and Robert Bruce Elementary School in Santa Maria were placed on lockdown Monday afternoon because of a nearby police investigation.

School officials say the lockdown was made at the request of police following a shooting in the neighborhood.

Police confirmed they were involved in an investigation in the area of Alvin Ave. and Curryer St. but did not provide any other further details.

The schools reportedly went into lockdown at about 2:45 p.m. It was lifted at around 4:30 p.m., allowing students to go home for the day.