2 Santa Maria trails to close for the week

Two Santa Maria trails will be closed for the week.

The City of Santa Maria says the Tom Urbanske Multipurpose Trail and Santa Maria Riverbed Trail be closed while mowing for landside levee slopes takes place.

The closures will be in effect Tuesday, June 1, through Friday, June 4, and again Monday, June 7.

The trails will be open over the weekend.

In June 2016, the Santa Maria Levee Trail was renamed to honor and recognize Thomas Urbanske, a former educator, city councilmember, and county supervisor, according to the city, adding that “he dedicated his life to improving the quality of living in Northern Santa Barbara County and sat on many non-profit boards and commissions, including the Community Action Commission.”

