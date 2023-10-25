2 SLO Co. men arrested on child pornography charges

Search warrants linked to a child pornography investigation led to the arrest of two San Luis Obispo County men on Wednesday.

The warrants were “to recover evidence related to the possession and distribution of child pornography,” according to Atascadero police, and were served in the morning by both the Atascadero and San Luis Obispo police departments at three separate locations on the 9100 Block of Willow Court in Atascadero, the 3900 Block of Kilbern Way in San Luis Obispo and the 0-100 Block of Zaca Lane in San Luis Obispo.

Police say as a result of the search warrants, Bryce McGhie, 29, of Atascadero and Rion Page, 31, of San Luis Obispo were taken into custody on suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Both remained behind bars at San Luis Obispo County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon, jail logs showed.