2 teens facing charges following Santa Maria shooting

Two teens are facing charges in connection with a shooting in Santa Maria earlier this month.

Just before noon on August 11, Santa Maria police say an 18-year-old was found shot near the intersection of Broadway and Mill Steet. Investigators say they learned the victim had been assaulted prior to the shooting.

The investigation was handed over to the department’s detective bureau, which was able to identify two suspects and obtain search and arrest warrants for both.



Police say a 17-year-old Lompoc teen was taken into custody following a search on the 300 block of Amherst Place in Lompoc and Friday morning, a 16-year-old from Santa Maria was arrested in the Orcutt area.

Both boys were booked at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall. The Lompoc teen is facing attempted murder and gang enhancement charges. The Santa Maria teen is facing assault with a deadly weapon and gang enhancement charges.

The victim was treated at the hospital and later released.

Police are asking anyone with information that pertains to the investigation to contact Detective Juan Rubio at (805) 928–3781 ext. 1682 or the police department’s communications center at ext. 2277.

