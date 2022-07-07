2 teens identified as suspects in Orcutt school fire

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say two 14-year-olds have been identified as suspects in a fire at Joe Nightingale Elementary School in Orcutt.

The fire was started at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 19.

Fire officials say the flames destroyed a modular classroom, and investigators determined it had been intentionally set.

The fire department says the two juvenile suspects will be referred to the Santa Barbara County Probation Department for violations of arson, burglary, and vandalism.

The names of the teens involved are not being released because of their age.