2-vehicle accident temporarily closes major San Luis Obispo intersection

A two-vehicle accident Wednesday night slowed traffic through a normally busy section of San Luis Obispo.

Police said around 9:30 p.m. a Dodge Challenger and a Subaru Outback collided at the intersection of Madonna Road and South Higuera Street, causing the Subaru to flip onto its roof.

Each vehicle had a single occupant. Both were treated at the scene with minor injuries.

Some lanes were closed for about an hour as the scene was cleaned up.

Police say drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the accident and the cause remains under investigation.