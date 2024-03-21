Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2-vehicle accident temporarily closes major San Luis Obispo intersection

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Madonna Road and S. Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday night.
Two-vehicle accident, San Luis Obispo, March 2024
Posted at 11:02 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 02:17:31-04

A two-vehicle accident Wednesday night slowed traffic through a normally busy section of San Luis Obispo.

Police said around 9:30 p.m. a Dodge Challenger and a Subaru Outback collided at the intersection of Madonna Road and South Higuera Street, causing the Subaru to flip onto its roof.

Each vehicle had a single occupant. Both were treated at the scene with minor injuries.

Some lanes were closed for about an hour as the scene was cleaned up.

Police say drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the accident and the cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg