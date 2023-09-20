2 women arrested in connection with 2022 Lompoc shooting

Two women, ages 18 and 20, were arrested this week in connection with a shooting in Lompoc last year.

Lompoc police say they responded to reports of the shooting the afternoon of March 7, 2022 along the 500 block of North L Street.

A 32-year-old man injured in the shooting was hospitalized and later released, according to police.

Officers say following a lengthy investigation, the 18-year-old was arrested Monday, Sept. 18, at the Lompoc Police Department and faces charged of attempted homicide and participating in a criminal street gang along with an enhancement for discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury. Police say she was 17 at the time of the alleged crime.

On Wednesday, Flor Zamora, 20, was arrested at her home and faces charges of being an accessory after the fact for her role in the shooting, police said.

