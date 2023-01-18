20 catalytic converters recovered during traffic stop near Isla Vista

Catalytic converter theft victims are being asked to file reports in Santa Barbara County after 20 catalytic converters were recovered Tuesday in the Isla Vista area.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on what was described as “proactive patrol” stopped a vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday leaving the area near Los Carneros Road and Castilian.

“As a result of the stop, deputies found 20 catalytic converters inside the vehicle along with a floor jack and an impact drill,” according to a sheriff’s office press release.

Officials say Arman Abrahamyan, 25, from Van Nuys and Levon Martirosyan, 27, from Glendale were arrested on suspicion of various charges including grant theft and conspiracy, which are both felonies, along with possession of burglary tools and stolen property.

They were booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail with bail set at $20,000.

Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said Isla Vista Foot Patrol and Goleta patrol deputies had taken multiple reports of catalytic converter thefts.

People who have had their catalytic converter stolen and have not yet reported the theft are asked to do so through the sheriff’s office’s online reporting portal here. Dispatchers can be reached at (805) 683-2724.