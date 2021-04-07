20 citations, 5 arrests during Deltopia weekend

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released preliminary numbers related to the unsanctioned spring break party in Isla Vista known as Deltopia.

Between Friday, April 2 and Sunday, April 4, sheriff's officials issued 20 citations for violations including drinking in public, open container, noise ordinance, drinking in a park, and possession of nitrous oxide. Eleven of the citations issued were for minor in possession of alcohol.

Two people were arrested for DUI. Arrests were also made for possession of a controlled substance, fighting in public, and possessing a loaded firearm on campus.