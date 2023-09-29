200 bike tour riders to pass through SLO County next week

Around 200 bike riders are expected to pass through San Luis Obispo County roads next week all in an effort to raise funds for the Arthritis Foundation, according to Caltrans.

The California Coast Classic Bike Tour returns this year with the bike riders traveling 525 miles, from San Francisco to Los Angeles, over the span of eight days.

It costs around $3,300 to $3,500 to ride in the CCC, according to the event's website.

Here is a list of the locations the riders will be passing through starting Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.



Sept. 30 - San Francisco to Santa Cruz

Oct. 1 - Santa Cruz to Monterey

Oct. 2 - Monterey to Big Sur

Oct. 3 - Paso Robles to Cambria via Highway 46 and SLO County Roads

Oct. 4 - Cambria to Oceano

Oct. 5 - Oceano to Los Olivos

Oct. 6 - Los Olivos to Ventura

Oct. 7 – Ventura to Santa Monica

Caltrans reminds the public to be aware of the bike riders while driving a vehicle.