Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

200 bike tour riders to pass through SLO County next week

Bike Lane.png
KSBY
Bike Lane.png
Posted at 3:22 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 18:22:34-04

Around 200 bike riders are expected to pass through San Luis Obispo County roads next week all in an effort to raise funds for the Arthritis Foundation, according to Caltrans.

The California Coast Classic Bike Tour returns this year with the bike riders traveling 525 miles, from San Francisco to Los Angeles, over the span of eight days.

It costs around $3,300 to $3,500 to ride in the CCC, according to the event's website.

Here is a list of the locations the riders will be passing through starting Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

  • Sept. 30 - San Francisco to Santa Cruz
  • Oct. 1 - Santa Cruz to Monterey
  • Oct. 2 - Monterey to Big Sur
  • Oct. 3 - Paso Robles to Cambria via Highway 46 and SLO County Roads
  • Oct. 4 - Cambria to Oceano
  • Oct. 5 - Oceano to Los Olivos
  • Oct. 6 - Los Olivos to Ventura
  • Oct. 7 – Ventura to Santa Monica

Caltrans reminds the public to be aware of the bike riders while driving a vehicle.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg