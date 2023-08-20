200+ cars displayed at annual Mid-State Cruizer Car Show

Cruisin' Weekend in Atascadero continued with the annual Mid-State Cruizer Car Show on Saturday.

Organizers said 237 cars from all over the West Coast, including Arizona, Watsonville, Santa Maria and Fresno, were featured at the car show.

There were also food and jewelry vendors, 50s to 70s music, and an award presentation.

Mid-State Cruizers had periodic cash raffles and prize giveaways throughout the event which helped raise money for charities.

Roy Barba, president of Mid-State-Cruizers, said his favorite part is when they select those charities after the show.

"The most fun of the whole (event) comes in November after we voted and present the money to the organizations," Barba said. "It just makes it all worth it."

Barba added that Mid-State Cruizers awarded ten $1,000 donations to different charities last year.