200 households under boil water notice in San Luis Obispo

The City of San Luis Obispo Utilities Department issued a boil water notice Sunday to about 200 households.

The notice comes as the city awaits lab results after a water main break and loss of system pressure early Sunday morning.

The city says the notice is being issued out of precaution. The affected area includes the Johnson neighborhood off of Ella Street.

According to the city, all affected residents will receive a hand-delivered notice to their door.

Free bottled water is available while the notice is in effect at the County Public Health parking lot located at 2191 Johnson Street in San Luis Obispo.