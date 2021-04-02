2021 Elks Rodeo & Parade set for Labor Day weekend

The 78th Santa Maria Elks Rodeo & Parade is making its return Labor Day weekend.

In an announcement today, the Elks Recreation Board of Directors announced the rodeo and parade will be held September 2-5. The event is typically held in June, but the Board says the dates are pushed back for public safety.

The 2021 Elks Rodeo will officially kick off on April 10 with the presentation of the four candidates for the title of Elks Rodeo Queen.

However, this year the event will look different. Fan favorites such as the Beard-A-Reno contest, Mini Rodeo and Mini Rodeo qualifier will not be a part of the schedule.

This is the first Santa Maria Elks Rodeo & Parade since 2019. The 2020 event was first postponed from June to September, then canceled due to Fall surges in COVID-19 cases.

Further details will be posted on the Elks website and Facebook page.