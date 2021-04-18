2021 Spirit of Fiesta winning dancers are announced

Out of a pool of talented dancers, the winners of the 2021 Spirit of Fiesta have been announced.

10 Spirit Finalists and five Junior Spirit Finalists auditioned for the title of Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta.

The 2021 Spirit Auditions were held at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara which is where Fiesta began in 1924.

The Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta winners will receive a $600.00 scholarship.

The Spirit and Junior Spirit Runners-up will receive a $300.00 scholarship.

The 2021 Spirit of Fiesta (and one companion) will win a trip to Sevilla, Spain to experience the Flamenco culture firsthand.

The trip will include accommodations for five nights, plane fare, participation in a flamenco show, and private lessons. This award is sponsored by the Tourist Office of Spain in Los Angeles.

A rebroadcast of the event will air on Saturday, April 24th at 7 PM on Channel 13/1013.

