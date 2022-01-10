2022 Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival canceled

The 2022 Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival has been canceled.

It was scheduled to take place January 13-17, with events including masterclasses, boat and kayak tours, day hikes, and workshops.

In an announcement on the festival's website on Monday, the Board of Directors said it was encouraged by the San Luis Obispo Public Health Department to postpone the festival to a later date. Instead, they decided to cancel but still hold some events virtually via Zoom.

"As the conditions of the pandemic changed in San Luis Obispo County, the MBWBF Board struggled over the last couple days with strategies to continue the festival while keeping its participants and the Morro Bay community safe," the Board wrote. "This has been our overriding goal in addition to providing an amazing birding adventure in a lovely Central Coast location. This decision is incredibly difficult if not heartbreaking to say the least."

The Board says all registration fees will be refunded and people will receive email confirmations once their refund has been processed.

Details on Zoom events will reportedly be released later.