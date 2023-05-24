2023 Beard-A-Reno winners crowned

The winners of the 2023 Beard-A-Reno competition were crowned over the weekend in Santa Maria.

The competition is typically held annually to gear up for the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. However, this was the first time the contest has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It pits local whisker growers against each other in the following categories: Longest Beard, Blackest Beard, Whitest Beard, Reddest Beard, Best Mustache, Best Attempt, Salt & Pepper, and Best All-Around.

Clean-shaven competitors could sign up starting in late February.

Judging took place on Saturday, May 20.

The winners received a custom-made silver belt buckle:



Longest Beard - John Shank

Blackest Beard - Alek Grietens

Whitest Beard - Jeff Fitzgerald

Reddest Beard - James Chapman

Best Mustache - Berry Worden

Best Attempt - Ed Pedrick

Salt & Pepper - Lupe Esquiul

Best All Around - Lupe Esquiul

The 2023 Annual Elks Rodeo is scheduled to take place June 1-4.