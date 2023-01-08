Watch Now
2023 burn season to open Monday for Atascadero residents

Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services have announced the Fire Hazard Reduction Burn Season will officially open this year on Monday, Jan. 9 for Atascadero residents.
Posted at 7:20 AM, Jan 08, 2023
The city would like to remind residents that the burn day status, whether it is a permissive burn day or not, changes daily and is determined by the California Air Resources Board and north county weather conditions. Residents must obtain the daily burn day status by calling (805) 461-5070 and selecting option 8.

Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services strongly encourages residents to utilize alternative forms of disposal, such as the Waste Alternatives’ Green Waste recycling container or the Chicago Grade Landfill. Burning should be used as a last resort.

Copies of Atascadero’s Burn Regulations and various waste alternative programs are available online.

Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services has a zero-tolerance policy and will issue citations for violations of the burning regulations.

For more information, please contact Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services at (805) 461-5070.

