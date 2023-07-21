2023 California Mid-State Fair Queen crowned

The California Mid-State Fair announced this year's winner for the Mid-State Fair Queen.

Kerrigan Jensen, 20, of Santa Margarita, was crowned during a ceremony Wednesday night. Jenna Wilshusen, 18, of Paso Robles was the 1st Runner Up, and 17-year-old Natalie Boyd of Paso Robles was 2nd Runner Up.

Kerrigan Jensen will be transferring to West Texas A&M as a Junior. Jensen says her hobbies are welding, gardening, riding horses, running, hiking, and fishing. She is affiliated with Santa Margarita de Cortona Catholic Church.

Some of her achievements include: SLO County 4-H Youth of Distinction, Presidential Service Award, Scholar Recipient at Church, Magna Cum Laude, and Atascadero Choices in Education Award of Excellence. Her talent was a presentation on welding. Her Fair Proposal was a children’s vegetable seedling station on Kids Day. It will be a place where kids will have the chance to learn the process of growing their own vegetables and promote the importance of agriculture in a fun way.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs through July 30.

