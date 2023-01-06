2023 First Fridays in downtown Atascadero kicks off tonight

Atascadero is kicking off the "2023 First Fridays in downtown Atascadero" tonight.

Every month on the first Friday, the downtown will be the place to be with a promotional theme or concert for local residents to come and enjoy the variety of boutique shops, craft breweries, wine bars, and pubs, restaurants, and entertainment offered all within walking distance.

The first Friday in 2023 will kick off with a downtown pub crawl. Participating locations will have a pub crawl card and if you get three stamps from three different locations, the card will be entered to win prizes from local businesses. There is no requirement to purchase anything in order to participate in this promotion.

January is also Visit SLO CAL’s Restaurant Month and the city says this is a perfect opportunity to enjoy a variety of restaurants offering different menu options.

As first Fridays continue, there will be a variety of themes to enjoy:

Jan. 6 Downtown Pub Crawl

Feb. 3 #ATownwithHeart Art & Wine Walk & Complimentary Horse-drawn Carriage Rides

March 3 Concert in Downtown (band TBD)

April 7 Stellar Band at Historic City Hall

May 5 Spring Art & Wine Walk

June 2 Downtown Pub Crawl

July 7 Sōleffect Band at Historic City Hall

August 4 Concert in Downtown (band TBD)

Sep. 1 Concert in Downtown (band TBD)

Oct. 6 Summer Art & Wine Walk

Nov. 1 Concert at The Plaza (band TBD)

Dec. 1 Light up the Downtown PLUS Art & Wine Walk

First Friday concerts are complimentary and most of the first Fridays will kick off between 5:30 and 6 p.m. When there is a concert, the public is encouraged to bring a low-back chair. Make a night of it as a date night or with the family to enjoy the variety of eating establishments, shops, and entertainment in downtown.

For more information on the first Friday’s promotion or other events and activities, click here.