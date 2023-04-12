2023 Old Spanish Days Fiesta poster unveiled

After months of creative planning, Old Spanish Days Fiesta announced the release of its 2023 Fiesta poster.

Fiesta is scheduled to take place from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6.

This year’s El Presidente, David Bolton, unveiled the annual commemorative poster on Tuesday. It features a dancing couple at the foot of Stearns Wharf with Santa Barbara’s waterfront in the background.

“Figuring out a way to combine dance, energy and our city’s beauty became the goal in creating this year’s Fiesta poster,” Bolton said. “It was nearly a year-long effort, but well worth it. I wanted to keep things simple and not too busy, and also feature an original design for the poster.”

Old Spanish Days Fiesta

The annual Fiesta poster has been a symbol of that year’s annual community celebration since 1924.

“The poster represents our strong bond and connection with the incredible city of Santa Barbara,” Bolton added. “You can’t have Fiesta without Santa Barbara and in many ways, you can’t have Santa Barbara without Fiesta.”

Bolton developed the vision for the poster and then worked with a pair of leading graphic designers from the Netherlands through Zoom.

The lead designer of the poster is originally from Southern Spain’s Andalusia region where much of the culture celebrated during Fiesta originated.

The 2023 poster is available for purchase on the Fiesta website.

Ten limited edition 2023 posters, printed on metal, will be part of a live auction during the Primavera fundraiser on May 13, 2023.

Tickets for this event are on sale now at www.sbfiesta.org.

