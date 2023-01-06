2023 Solvang Christmas Tree Burn canceled

The annual Solvang Christmas Tree Burn has been canceled because the pile of trees set to be burned is saturated from the recent rainfall.

According to the Solvang Parks and Recreation Department, the field at Mission Santa Ines where the burn was to take place has become unsafe because of "very large puddles, excessive mud, terrible footing and giant ruts from various vehicles driving directly to the pile to drop off trees..."

The event was scheduled to take place on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Every year, people drop off their natural Christmas trees so they can be burned in a huge community bonfire at the end of the holiday season.

The Solvang Christmas Tree Burn not only wraps up the month-long Solvang Julefest celebration but serves as a fire safety demonstration for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This year, Parks and Rec officials say Waste Management will recycle the pile of trees into mulch. People can continue to drop off their ornament-free trees through January 13.