2024 Food Price Outlook: Grocery prices could be going down

Over the past two years, KSBY has spoken with many local grocery shoppers who have been desperately waiting for prices to fall.

According to officials with the US Department of Agriculture, 2024 could be the year it happens, at least by a little bit.

Last week, the agency released its Food Price Outlook for the new year. In the report, USDA officials predict that grocery store prices will fall by .4%, after seeing a 5% increase in 2023.

“The prices are ridiculous! I tried to buy asparagus — $8.99! I am not buying asparagus at $8.99!” said grocery shopper Patricia Simpson of Santa Maria.

Simpson says since 2022, she has seen the prices for meat, produce and dairy products all go up.

And while the cost for items at the grocery store may go down this year, the USDA’s report anticipates restaurant prices will increase by 4.7%, after increasing by 7.1% in 2023.

Simpson tells KSBY the trend has forced her to eat out less, but admits the forecast for grocery prices is a welcomed sign.

“That would help! I mean, you can’t get out of Costco for under $200. It is very hard for people that are on a fixed income,” she added.

The report also projects that farm-level fruit prices will increase by 1.4% in 2024, while that of vegetables could decline by 1.7%.